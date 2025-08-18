Sports
Bears’ Tyler Scott Faces Pressure to Prove Himself Just Weeks Before Cut
Chicago, IL — The Chicago Bears are looking closely at their players during training camp as they prepare for the 2025 NFL season. Wide receiver Tyler Scott, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is under pressure to perform.
Over 28 career games, Scott has struggled, recording only 18 catches for 173 yards with zero touchdowns. His lackluster performance has raised questions about his future with the team.
As the Bears introduce a new coaching staff, Scott faces stiff competition to secure a roster spot. He is not only vying against established players like D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze but also against rookies such as Luther Burden III. Additionally, Devin Duvernay, Maurice Alexander, Jahdae Walker, and JP Richardson are also in the mix, all of whom had better production than Scott in their preseason opener.
In that game against the Miami Dolphins last week, Scott caught one pass for just seven yards. This performance puts him more at risk of being cut from the team if he does not improve quickly.
The Bears will play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and wrap up the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 22. With limited opportunities left, Scott needs to showcase his talents to make a case for his spot on the 53-man roster.
Head coach Ben Johnson is actively seeking playmakers, and the pressure is on Scott to deliver. Although the odds seem stacked against him, a standout performance could change his fortunes.
