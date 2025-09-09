Bears and Vikings Clash in 2025 NFL Season Opener

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings for Monday Night Football as the 2025 NFL season kicks off. The matchup entreated football fans on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, at Soldier Field, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET.

This game marks the debut of Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who previously coordinated one of the NFL’s top offenses with the Detroit Lions. Johnson aims to revitalize a struggling Bears offense, led by quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are facing changes of their own. J.J. McCarthy, a former Michigan star and the No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft, will command Minnesota’s offense after a year sidelined by a knee injury.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman providing commentary. Viewers can also catch the game on ESPN2, which will feature the ManningCast, hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning, offering a unique presentation of the game.

Fans can stream the game through various options including ESPN’s direct-to-consumer platform and other services that carry ABC or ESPN. The game promises an exciting matchup, with betting odds favoring the Vikings by 1.5 points.

Chicago finished last season with a disappointing 5-12 record while Minnesota ended their season at 14-3, losing in the wild-card round. Today’s game will serve as a critical moment for both teams as they work to establish momentum for the new season.

This divisional rivalry sets the stage for a thrilling opener as both teams look to make their mark in the NFC North.