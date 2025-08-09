Bears Work Out Veteran Running Back Jamaal Williams

Chicago, IL — The Chicago Bears recently evaluated veteran running back Jamaal Williams during a tryout. Williams, 30, is a former NFL player known for his stints with the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.

Drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of BYU, Williams played four years in Green Bay. He then signed a two-year contract worth up to $7.5 million with the Lions in 2021. Following his time in Detroit, he joined the Saints on a three-year deal valued at $12 million.

In the 2024 season, Williams faced challenges with playing time and production. He appeared in 14 games for the Saints, accumulating 164 rushing yards on 48 attempts, averaging 3.4 yards per carry. He also caught nine passes for 57 yards and one touchdown.

As the Bears assess their running back position, Williams’ experience could add depth to their roster. Further updates on his status will be provided as they develop, and fans are advised to stay tuned for possible moves as the team approaches the upcoming season.