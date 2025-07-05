Sports
Beatrice Chebet Sets New Women’s 5000M World Record in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Beatrice Chebet made history on July 5, 2025, by becoming the first woman to run the 5000 meters in under 14 minutes, finishing with a time of 13:58.06 at the Prefontaine Classic, a Wanda Diamond League event. Chebet’s remarkable performance shattered the previous world record of 14:00.21 set by Gudaf Tsegay in September 2023, also at Hayward Field.
Throughout the race, Chebet led a competitive field that included Tsegay and Agnes Jebet Ngetich. The trio began at a blistering pace, with Chebet clocking 2:47.07 for the first 1000 meters and hitting 3000 meters in 8:22.96, well ahead of the necessary pace for a sub-14-minute finish.
As the race approached its conclusion, Chebet accelerated strongly over the final 200 meters, leaving Tsegay behind. Ngetich finished a strong second with a personal best of 14:01.29, while Tsegay claimed third place at 14:04.41.
This victory marks Chebet’s second world record at Hayward Field. Last year, she became the first woman to run the 10,000 meters in under 29 minutes, setting a world record of 28:54.14. Chebet now holds world records for both the 5000 and 10,000 meters.
“It’s a historic moment for women’s distance running,” Chebet said. “I trained hard for this and I’m glad it paid off.” As the crowd erupted in applause, fellow competitors congratulated her for breaking barriers in women’s athletics.
Video footage of the race will be archived for FloTrack subscribers to view as part of their subscription. More updates from the event are anticipated as the day featured other notable performances, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s victory in the women’s 400 meters.
