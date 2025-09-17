Beatriz Haddad Maia Opens Korea Open Against Dayeon Back

Seoul, South Korea — Beatriz Haddad Maia, the sixth seed, will face local wild card Dayeon Back in the first round of the Korea Open. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Haddad Maia’s singles season has been inconsistent, featuring a semifinal appearance in Strasbourg and a quarterfinal finish in Bad Homburg. She suffered an early exit at the US Open, falling to Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round. Despite these setbacks, her statistics reflect her formidable game, with 97 aces in 38 matches, a 64.7% first serve success rate, and a 41.4% break point conversion rate.

In contrast, Back is making her annual appearance as a wild card in her home tournament. She debuted at the Korea Open in 2022 and has qualified in the same manner for 2023 and 2024. The 23-year-old has an impressive record on the ITF Circuit, holding nine singles and nine doubles titles. This year, she reached finals at two events in Nonthaburi and captured titles in Daegu and Montasir.

This matchup marks the first head-to-head meeting between Haddad Maia and Back. The Brazilian’s experience and left-handed power could give her an advantage, but the home crowd may boost Back’s confidence. She is expected to push Haddad Maia with her aggressive play.

The odds heavily favor Haddad Maia, listed at -800 against Back at +550, reflecting her strong tour-level experience. Predictions suggest Haddad Maia could win in straight sets.