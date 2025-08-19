Beaufort County Owes $1.6 Million in Unpaid Tax Refund Interest

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC – Beaufort County has discovered a significant lapse in interest calculations on real property tax refunds, resulting in approximately $1.6 million owed to taxpayers. This issue dates back to 2020, according to a press release from the county.

The county’s Chief Financial Officer and Administrator were alerted in May 2025 that interest calculations on refunds and appeals had stopped. These calculations had previously been managed by the Auditor’s office.

Upon learning about the mistake, Beaufort County Administrator Michael Moore acted quickly. “Once we were made aware that calculations had ceased, the County began acting immediately,” he said. “Every affected taxpayer will receive what they are owed as quickly as possible.”

Since 2020, more than 5,500 refunds have been issued without the legally required interest. The Assessor’s Office has now completed the necessary calculations and submitted them to the Auditor’s Office. The Treasurer’s Office is also on standby to help process the refund checks.

County Council Chair Alice Howard praised the quick response from county staff, stating, “I’d like to thank our County Administrator, the Finance team, and our Assessor’s Office for their quick work over the past few weeks to calculate these refunds. Making our taxpayers whole is simply the right thing to do.”

Eligible taxpayers will receive direct communication from Beaufort County detailing their refund amounts and the process for reimbursement. For questions regarding the refunds, taxpayers can contact the Beaufort County Assessor’s Office at 843-255-2400.