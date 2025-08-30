K-Beauty Pads Gain Popularity Among Celebrities and Shoppers

New York, NY — K-beauty skincare products are buzzing in the beauty community, attracting attention from celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Kyle Richards, and Alix Earle.

Earlier this year, Earle shared with her followers that dermatologist recommended she use facial toner pads to “unblock those pores.” Currently, this product has become the No. 1 bestselling facial toner on Amazon and is 39% off for Labor Day, priced just under $20.

These dual-textured toner pads contain alpha-hydroxy acids and white willow bark, designed to reduce the appearance of pores and control sebum production for clearer and smoother skin. Kyle Richards has featured them in multiple Amazon Live sessions and previously noted that the pads “open your pores, but also let the products you’re putting on top of it really penetrate.” Recently, she described Medicube’s products as “really good.”

The exfoliating pads boast over 8,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, with fans calling them “mind-blowing” and a “game-changer.” The pads come in various versions aimed at different skin goals, including options for sensitive skin, sun damage, and firming, all currently on sale.

For those looking to boost their glow, a serum that Kylie Jenner has used is also gaining traction. This serum is available in vegan rose and offers a glass-like finish, with one shopper praising its instant brightening and hydrating effects.

Shoppers won’t want to miss these amazing deals this weekend as the popularity of these skincare products continues to rise.