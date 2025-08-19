Becky Lynch to Defend Title Against Natalya on WWE Raw Tonight

PHILADELPHIA, PA – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will face Natalya in a title match on tonight’s WWE Raw. The contest follows Lynch’s recent successful defense of her title against Maxxine Dupri last week.

The rivalry between Lynch and Natalya has intensified after Lynch’s post-match attack on Natalya. Before the upcoming match, Lynch took to social media challenging Natalya to bring her most aggressive self to the ring, exclaiming, “I’m sick of Natalya.”

Natalya responded defiantly, stating, “You don’t get to dictate who the F*ck I am.” The veteran wrestler has shown a more violent side in indie promotions outside of WWE, hinting at what fans might expect in the ring tonight.

This match is a significant opportunity for Natalya, as she seeks her first singles title in nearly a decade. Her last title reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion ended in 2017 when she lost the championship to Charlotte Flair.

Lynch, now in her first reign as Intercontinental Champion, has no intention of losing the title. Fans eagerly await to see which side of Natalya will emerge during their championship bout.