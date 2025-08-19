Sports
Becky Lynch to Defend Title Against Natalya on WWE Raw Tonight
PHILADELPHIA, PA – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will face Natalya in a title match on tonight’s WWE Raw. The contest follows Lynch’s recent successful defense of her title against Maxxine Dupri last week.
The rivalry between Lynch and Natalya has intensified after Lynch’s post-match attack on Natalya. Before the upcoming match, Lynch took to social media challenging Natalya to bring her most aggressive self to the ring, exclaiming, “I’m sick of Natalya.”
Natalya responded defiantly, stating, “You don’t get to dictate who the F*ck I am.” The veteran wrestler has shown a more violent side in indie promotions outside of WWE, hinting at what fans might expect in the ring tonight.
This match is a significant opportunity for Natalya, as she seeks her first singles title in nearly a decade. Her last title reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion ended in 2017 when she lost the championship to Charlotte Flair.
Lynch, now in her first reign as Intercontinental Champion, has no intention of losing the title. Fans eagerly await to see which side of Natalya will emerge during their championship bout.
Recent Posts
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations
- U.S. Housing Market Sees Shift as Sales Slow and Prices Drop
- Medtronic Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments
- Star of the Seas to Set Sail from Port Canaveral Amid Exciting Features
- One question saved a professor from a deadly submersible dive