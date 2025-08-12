Sports
Becky Lynch Faces Maxxine Dupri for Women’s Intercontinental Championship
QUEBEC CITY, Canada — Tonight, Becky Lynch will defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri in a highly anticipated match on WWE Raw. The matchup marks the first time the two have faced each other in a singles encounter.
The tension escalated last week when Natalya confronted Lynch backstage, standing by her Dungeon Dolls teammate, Dupri. However, Lynch expressed her desire to compete against Dupri, turning the situation into a championship bout.
Lynch, known as ‘The Man,’ is coming off a successful title defense against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Dupri, who is part of Alpha Academy, hopes to achieve a significant career milestone by winning her first championship.
Tonight’s Raw will kick off a series of events leading to Clash in Paris on August 31, including two major women’s title matches. Naomi is also scheduled to defend her Women’s World Championship against former champion IYO SKY.
This week’s episode promises excitement as Sami Zayn takes on Rusev in addition to the main event featuring Lynch and Dupri. The match airs live at 8 ET/5 PT on the USA Network.
In a recent video posted by Lynch, she playfully mocked Dupri’s preparations for the fight, showcasing her confidence ahead of the championship match. As of now, Dupri and Natalya have not responded to Lynch’s comments. The outcome of this match could set the tone for future rivalries as the women’s division heats up.
