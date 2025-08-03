Sports
Becky Lynch Set for New Entrance Theme at SummerSlam
TULSA, Oklahoma – WWE superstar Becky Lynch is set to debut a new entrance theme at SummerSlam, marking a significant change after more than a decade with her current song, “Celtic Invasion.” This anticipated switch could take place as soon as tonight during her title defense against Lyra Valkyria.
Lynch, the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion, has used “Celtic Invasion” throughout her journey, from her time in NXT to major victories on the main roster, including the historic main event at WrestleMania 35.
According to reports, the pop-punk band The Wonder Years created the new theme song several months ago. The track is expected to feature lyrics and include a soundbite titled “The Man Has Come Around” in the intro, marking a significant evolution in Lynch’s character.
In the world of professional wrestling, entrance music plays a crucial role in shaping a wrestler’s identity and energizing the crowd. Iconic themes, such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s glass shatter, have become synonymous with their respective performers. Lynch’s current theme has defined her transformation from the “Lass Kicker” to “The Man.”
This new collaboration with The Wonder Years represents a shift in WWE’s approach to entrance themes. For years, WWE’s in-house music team, Def Rebel, has been responsible for the majority of the superstar themes, receiving mixed reviews from fans for their perceived generic nature.
The recent trend of partnering with mainstream artists signals a new direction for WWE, and Lynch’s project is among the first examples of this change in strategy. Fans are eager to see how this new theme will impact her presentation as she takes to the ring tonight.
