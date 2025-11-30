Becky Lynch Sparks Controversy with Lacey Evans Comments

STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE star Becky Lynch stirred controversy during a recent appearance on comedian Bert Kreischer‘s YouTube show, “Something’s Burning.” The remarks, about her past interactions with fellow wrestler Lacey Evans, have prompted a strong response from Evans.

Lynch, who discussed her relationship with her husband Seth Rollins on the show, mentioned her experience working with Evans shortly after a high point in her own career. “I start working with Lacey Evans right out the gate. Like, God bless her, but she wasn’t, you know, for me to go from the main event of WrestleMania to somebody who hadn’t done anything was terrible,” Lynch said. This statement has drawn criticism and responses from the wrestling community.

Evans, whose real name is Macey Estrella-Kadrec, took to social media to address Lynch’s comments. “Don’t hate the player. Hate the game. The only person who *shoot cried more than you was the baby I had on my hip while taking all the opportunities,” she wrote. Evans continued, suggesting that if she returned to WWE, Lynch would still treat her with respect backstage.

Evans began her WWE career in 2016 and rose to prominence with a Southern belle gimmick in NXT before moving to the main roster. Although she had success on the roster, including a significant feud with Lynch, she did not capture a championship during her tenure.

The feud was initially supposed to elevate Evans’ status, as WWE reportedly planned for her to win the Raw Women’s Championship from Asuka in 2021. However, Evans became pregnant, and the planned match was canceled. After a year away due to pregnancy, she faced challenges when returning to the ring and later left WWE in August 2023, indicating that wrestling was never her true passion.

Lynch continues to be a prominent figure in WWE storylines and is set to appear at Survivor Series WarGames this Saturday. The ongoing dialogue between her and Evans highlights the complexities of relationships within the wrestling industry.