Bed Bath & Beyond Relaunches with New Name and Store in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bed Bath & Beyond is returning to brick-and-mortar retail, unveiling its new name, Bed Bath & Beyond Home, after filing for bankruptcy in April 2023. The relaunched retailer is set to celebrate the grand opening of its first location on August 8.

The company, now owned by The Brand House Collective, Inc., which was formerly known as Kirkland’s, Inc., announced its return with plans for additional store openings in the Nashville area. CEO Amy Sullivan expressed excitement about the brand’s resurgence, stating, “We’re proud to reintroduce one of retail’s most iconic names … a fresh start for a brand that means something special to so many families.”

Bed Bath & Beyond Home will honor legacy coupons during its opening weekend, allowing customers to use old coupons as part of a “homecoming celebration.” For those without coupons, new ones will be available at the door.

The first 25 customers making purchases on opening day will receive a free queen-size Beyond Bed memory foam mattress, valued at $226.99. Sullivan emphasized the company’s mission to offer great brands for any budget in every room.

Earlier this year, the parent company had announced plans to convert existing Kirkland’s locations into Bed Bath & Beyond Home stores, aiming to launch five more stores in the Nashville area by 2026. By reviving Bed Bath & Beyond, the company aims to reclaim a significant share of the home goods market.