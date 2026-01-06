Bee-Line Buses Transition to OMNY Cards with Fare Hike on January 4

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) — Starting January 4, 2026, Bee-Line buses in Westchester County will transition from MetroCards to OMNY cards, which will introduce a fare increase. The base fare for rides will rise by 25 cents, from $2.75 to $3, aligning Bee-Line fare prices with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

Riders on all 64 routes will now have the option to pay using smartphones, credit cards, or purchase a physical OMNY card for $5 that can be reloaded. This change allows for continued free transfers between Bee-Line and the MTA system, as well as benefits like a weekly fare cap of $35 for unlimited trips.

Seniors and riders enrolled in reduced fare programs will see a 15-cent increase, bringing their fare to $1.50. Discounts will remain available for these groups. While MetroCards will still be accepted through a transition period into January 2026, the MTA halted sales on December 31, and no reloads will be possible after that date.

Coins will continue to be accepted on all Bee-Line buses, and in addition, dollar bills will soon be accepted as payment. Riders are encouraged to have their preferred payment method ready when boarding, whether it’s an OMNY payment, MetroCard, or exact change with coins.

Many riders have mixed feelings about the switch. Some prefer the convenience of credit card and mobile payments, while others remain reliant on cash. Drivers report that many passengers have expressed concerns about losing the reliability of the MetroCard, although some are eager to embrace the modernized payment option.

County officials maintain that OMNY is the future of fare payment on Bee-Line buses. They aim to assist riders in making this transition smoothly, while still accommodating those who wish to use cash payments during the switch.