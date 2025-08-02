News
Bees Buzz at Ulster County Fair, Despite Day Off Offer
NEW PALTZ, N.Y. – Maybrook Honey beekeeper Robert Reynolds took his bees to the Ulster County Fair, hoping they might take a break from their usual work. However, the bees were eager to continue their tasks, buzzing around their honeycomb display.
Reynolds, who has been keeping bees for several years, noted that the fair provides a unique opportunity to educate the public about the importance of bees. “They love to be active, and it’s great to show people how hard they work every day,” he said.
The Ulster County Fair also features exhibits from various 4-H members who showcase their livestock. The young participants demonstrate skills in animal care, which include grooming and obedience training with dogs, as well as managing larger animals like swine and cattle.
A notable exhibit at the fair is the Two by Two Animal Haven, an organization that rescues exotic animals. Their display features reptiles, mammals, and birds, each with touching rescue stories that illustrate the need for proper animal care. The sanctuary aims to educate the public about why these animals, while affectionate, do not belong in a domestic setting.
The Ulster County Fair continues to attract visitors with its diverse animal exhibits and educational opportunities, providing a space for learning and connection among community members.
