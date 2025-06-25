Beginners’ Tips for Climbing in Peak

SEATTLE, Wash. — Players of the new cooperative climbing game, Peak, face a tough challenge as they strive to reach the summit of a treacherous mountain. Released on June 16, 2025, the game quickly captured attention for its engaging multiplayer mechanics and intricate challenges. To help players navigate the game, here are essential tips for beginners.

Stamina management is crucial in Peak. Players should avoid unnecessary climbing or jumping that depletes stamina. Cooking foods like coconuts at campfires can boost stamina and help lengthen climbs. Utilizing the secondary stamina bar should only be done in emergencies, as it slows down depletion.

Teamwork plays a vital role in success. Players are encouraged to work together, share items like ropes, and ensure no one is left behind. Ancient statues located throughout the mountain allow for the revival of fallen comrades, essential for maintaining group morale and strength.

Planning routes carefully and searching for alternative paths can help avoid dangerous climbs. Beginners should consider using the “Tenderfoot” difficulty mode to explore without worrying about fog and traps such as explosive plants or aggressive wildlife.

Inventory management should be a priority, with only one team member carrying the group’s backpack to prevent stamina penalties. Additionally, players should always carry medkits for safe interactions with chests that might inflict damage.

Lastly, revitalizing fallen teammates at ancient statues can enhance gameplay and create a more enjoyable experience for everyone on this collaborative adventure.

By following these strategies, newcomers to Peak are likely to have a smoother and more enjoyable climbing experience.