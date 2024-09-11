Belarus Defense Ministry Official Claims Pokémon Go as Intelligence Tool

A Belarus Defense Ministry official has recently made headlines by suggesting that the popular mobile game Pokémon Go was utilized as a tool for Western intelligence activities. Alexander Ivanov, who serves as the department head of ideological work at the ministry, raised this concern during a talk show in Belarus.

Ivanov emphasized that the game was specifically used to gather information concerning Belarusian aviation, particularly around the vicinity of Minsk, at the peak of its popularity nearly a decade ago. He posed a critical question to viewers: “Where do you think there were the most Pokémon at that time?”

According to Ivanov, the answer lies at the 50th air base, which houses significant military aviation equipment and features a runway. “That’s where there were the most Pokémon. Is this not intelligence information?” he questioned, highlighting his belief that the game’s design may have been exploited for espionage activities.

Pokémon Go, released in 2016, is an augmented reality game that allows players to capture digital creatures known as Pokémon using their smartphones. The game claimed to feature Pokémon in various locations around the globe. The franchise started in Japan in 1996 and has since grown to include video games, trading cards, and a popular television show.

Concerns regarding the game’s potential security risks were echoed by Russian media, which speculated that it could serve as a CIA plot. Notably, Russia, a close ally of Belarus, expressed similar apprehensions in the past. Niantic, the American developer behind Pokémon Go, has been accused of facilitating espionage through the application.