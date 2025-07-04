Belarus Opposition Leader Calls for Continued Pressure on Lukashenko

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Belarusian opposition figure Siarhei Tsikhanouski, recently released from prison, urged the West on July 1 to intensify pressure on Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to promote democratic change.

Tsikhanouski, who spent over five years in jail, cautioned against easing sanctions on Lukashenko, a long-time ally of Russia who has ruled Belarus for 31 years. “This is not the time to contemplate easing sanctions,” he said during an interview.

Over the past year, Lukashenko has freed more than 300 opposition figures and activists. On Wednesday, he pardoned another 16, including Tsikhanouski, the most prominent opponent freed so far. This has sparked debate about what exactly Lukashenko seeks in exchange for these releases.

“He should be told: you will face even bigger pressure if you don’t stop repressions… The release of prisoners is not enough,” Tsikhanouski insisted. “Sanctions should only be lifted if he agrees to make political reforms,” he added.

Despite Lukashenko claiming there are no political prisoners in Belarus, officials announced Tsikhanouski’s release on humanitarian grounds to allow for family reunification. Tsikhanouski’s release coincided with a visit from U.S. presidential envoy Keith Kellogg, marking the highest-level U.S. visit in more than five years.

Tsikhanouski, driven across the border to Lithuania with his wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled leader of the Belarus opposition, expressed defiance. “By releasing me, (Lukashenko) indicates he is ready to release people whom he considers his personal enemies,” he stated.

Once a vibrant voice against Lukashenko’s regime through social media, Tsikhanouski aims to inspire change within Belarus, where many face repression for opposing the government. He emphasized, “We need to punch through… The war needs to be fought inside the heads of the people.”

Since his release, Tsikhanouski has been open about the toll prison has taken on him. He shared that he has lost significant weight and is working on his recovery. “The love from my close ones helps my psychological health. I am recovering fast,” he remarked, acknowledging the struggles he faces.