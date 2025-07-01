Sports
Belgium’s Dramatic Comeback Secures EuroBasket Title Against Spain
PIRAEUS, Greece – Belgium clinched their second consecutive FIBA Women's EuroBasket title with a stunning comeback against Spain on Sunday at the Peace and Friendship Stadium. After trailing by 12 points with under three minutes left, Belgium rallied to secure a dramatic 67-65 victory.
With the game looking bleak, Belgium intensified their defense and executed key plays. A step-back three-pointer from Julie Allemand brought the deficit down to three points with just 90 seconds to play, electrifying the nearly 8,000 fans in attendance.
Antonia Delaere, who excelled throughout the tournament, made a critical steal from Spain's Mariona Ortiz and converted a layup to give Belgium a 66-65 lead with just five seconds remaining. Emma Meesseman, who recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, remained a cornerstone for Belgium’s success.
Despite scoring only one basket from the bench, Belgium showcased grit with 11 steals in a tightly contested match. Coach Mike Thibault praised his team’s perseverance, stating, "We just tried to make something happen. We made some big plays – credit to Spain as they played an unbelievable game. But we will take it whatever way it comes."
Spain, which previously led the game, will take time to reflect on their missed opportunities. Coach Miguel Mendez acknowledged Belgium’s skill, saying, "I want to congratulate Belgium who were the favorite from the beginning. It is a hard day today for us, but that is basketball and sport."
This win not only crowned Belgium as champions but also secured their spot in the upcoming FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026. As for Spain, they leave the tournament with valuable lessons learned despite the agony of the loss, highlighting the resilience of both teams in an unforgettable final.
