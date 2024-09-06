Belgium Secures Victory Against Israel in UEFA Nations League Opener

In an exciting start to the UEFA Nations League A campaign, Belgium triumphed over Israel in a closed-door match. The game showcased Belgium’s determination to bounce back from their disappointing exit in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024.

The match began with both teams showing caution, but Belgium quickly took charge. Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring with a powerful shot, demonstrating the high quality of the Belgian team. Despite Israel’s efforts to defend, they struggled to regain possession.

As the game progressed, Belgium maintained their dominance, with several attempts to add to their tally. Tielemans managed to secure their second goal of the evening, further solidifying Belgium’s control over the match.

In response, Israel made several substitutions, aiming to inject fresh energy into their gameplay. Despite their attempts, they found it difficult to penetrate Belgium’s solid defense.

The final moments of the match saw Belgium awarded a penalty, confidently converted by De Bruyne, marking a successful start to their Nations League campaign.