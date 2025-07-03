Sports
Belinda Bencic Faces Elsa Jacquemot in Wimbledon Second Round Match
London, England — Belinda Bencic is set to take on Elsa Jacquemot of France in the second round of Wimbledon 2025 on Thursday. Bencic aims to replicate her dominant first-round victory, where she dropped only three games against Alycia Parks of the USA.
The match will take place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, featuring an outdoor grass surface. Fans can watch the match on UK’s BBC channels or ESPN in the United States. Streaming options include BBC iPlayer and ESPN digital platforms.
Bencic showcased impressive performance in her opening match, converting five of six break points and winning 85% of points on her second serve. Her clutch play has set a positive tone for her Wimbledon campaign.
In contrast, Jacquemot, a qualifier, had a thrilling first-round match against 27th seed Magda Linette, battling back after losing the first set in a tie-break. Jacquemot won the second set emphatically 6-1, eventually securing the match with a tight third set, finishing 6-4.
Despite her comeback, experts predict that replicating her first-round success in such a short turnaround will prove challenging for Jacquemot. Bencic, being the higher-ranked player, starts as a heavy favorite. Data models project Bencic with a 75% chance of winning, while Jacquemot’s chances stand at 25%.
The match is scheduled to begin at 8:10 AM ET, allowing fans to witness an electrifying clash between experience and resilience. For Jacquemot, reaching this stage of the tournament as a qualifier is already a significant achievement. However, Bencic is expected to dominate and put an end to Jacquemot’s Wimbledon run.
