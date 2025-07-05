Sports
Belinda Bencic Shares Wimbledon Love and Family Moments
London, England – Belinda Bencic, the Swiss tennis star, is making her mark at Wimbledon once again. In her ninth main draw at the All England Club, she has advanced to the third round and expresses her deep affection for the tournament.
“If someone told me you have to eat one kilo of strawberries every day to win Wimbledon, I would do it,” Bencic said, reflecting her enthusiasm. She and her daughter, Bella, share a daily tradition of indulging in strawberries, further enriching their experience at the tournament.
Bencic cherishes her time at Wimbledon, detailing her love for renting a house nearby rather than staying in a typical hotel. She appreciates the homely atmosphere it provides. “I always bring puzzles along, in case it’s going to rain – it is London!” she said.
With only 15 months since becoming a mother, Bencic finds joy in balancing her career and family life. “It’s super special, the first time being here with my daughter, taking all the pictures possible,” she said, highlighting how important these moments are to her.
The 28-year-old tennis player recalled her favorite Wimbledon memory from 2023, where she reached the fourth round, nearly defeating top-ranked Iga Swiatek. “It was definitely a very nice Wimbledon, even though I was so close to beating Swiatek,” Bencic noted.
Bencic has enjoyed a successful comeback to tennis, reaching the last 16 at this year’s Australian Open and securing a WTA 500 title in Abu Dhabi. She emphasized her pride in her body and strength, especially after experiencing changes from motherhood. “I’m proud of how I can be here,” she remarked.
As she prepares to face her next opponent from Italy, Bencic acknowledges the importance of her mindset. “Fighting spirit, giving my luck a chance… I want to perform here too much, sometimes,” she said about her aspirations at Wimbledon.
With her love for tennis and family, Bencic aims for a deeper run in the tournament while cherishing the special moments that make Wimbledon a unique experience.
