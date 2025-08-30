News
Belize Government Monitors Case of Convicted Abducted National
Belmopan, Belize — The Belize Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now monitoring the case of a 28-year-old national, Pop, who has been convicted of femicide in Guatemala after a cross-border abduction that began over a year ago.
Pop was taken from Dolores Village in February 2024 by a Guatemalan mob of vigilantes. His family claims they were never given proper explanations regarding the charges he faces, which has raised significant concern among relatives and advocates.
For the past year, Pop’s family has sought assistance from Belizean authorities, including police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but reports indicate they received little to no response.
Today, for the first time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the case in a formal statement. The Ministry noted that the Embassy of Belize in Guatemala had provided essential documentation to support Pop’s legal process.
In the statement, officials revealed they have instructed the embassy to explore any remaining legal avenues following his conviction. They expressed “extreme concern” regarding the circumstances of his abduction and removal from Belize.
Authorities pledged to pursue Pop’s repatriation through diplomatic channels and international law, signaling ongoing support for the convicted national.
