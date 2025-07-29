News
Belize Signs Controversial Biometric Data Agreement with U.S.
BELMOPAN, Belize – Belize has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) with the United States to enhance border security through a new Biometric Data Sharing Partnership (BDSP). The agreement was signed by Belize’s Foreign Affairs Minister Francis Fonseca and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
This partnership aims to improve cooperation against transnational crime, enabling the exchange of information to bolster border security and public safety. The memorandum outlines how Belize’s Police Department and its Department of Border Management and Immigration Services will utilize shared biometric data.
Critics of the agreement have raised concerns about national sovereignty and the implications of sharing sensitive data. A Belizean commentator described the deal as “humiliating,” claiming it reflects “digital colonialism” where smaller nations are compelled to give up control under the pretext of security cooperation.
Fonseca insists there are “full safeguards” to protect citizens’ privacy, emphasizing that personal data cannot be transferred to third parties and will be used solely for security purposes. “This is about protecting our borders, this is about public safety,” he stated during a recent interview.
The MOC does not connect with a proposed National ID system, which is set to launch within three years following successful pilot tests. Minister Jose Urbina of the Ministry of E-Governance noted that while the national ID will streamline various identification methods, it is important to ensure robust legislative frameworks are in place.
Under the new agreement, authorities will have access to data on known or suspected terrorists, criminals, and other high-risk individuals. Fonseca confirmed that while data capture may occur, it will be on a by-request basis with justified grounds for such requests.
As Belize navigates these new partnerships, the government remains focused on balancing national security needs with the rights and privacy of its citizens.
