Belize Unveils NDC 3.0 to Strengthen Climate Action Efforts
Belize City, Belize — Belize has launched its third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) plan, NDC 3.0, marking a significant step in its climate action efforts. During the launch event, Minister of Climate Change Orlando Habet emphasized that the country is shifting from planning to concrete actions.
“We are moving beyond commitments on paper. We are operationalising them,” Habet stated. The new NDC outlines a detailed roadmap aiming for a low-carbon and climate-resilient future, positioning Belize as a leader in regional climate ambition.
One of the key goals of NDC 3.0 is to increase greenhouse gas removals in agriculture, forestry, and land use sectors by 63 percent. Additionally, the plan aims to achieve 75 percent renewable energy in electricity generation by the year 2030.
The NDC also emphasizes building resilience across critical sectors, including land use, agriculture, energy, waste, and coastal adaptation. To ensure effective implementation, the plan incorporates stakeholder engagement, financial planning, and monitoring systems.
This launch is seen as a pivotal moment for Belize as it continues to take proactive measures in addressing climate change.
