Bella Hadid Shares Vulnerable Hospital Photos, Receives Support from Gigi

LOS ANGELES, CA — Model Bella Hadid shared a series of vulnerable photos from a hospital bed on Instagram Wednesday, revealing her ongoing health struggles. In several shots, the 28-year-old supermodel is seen hooked up to an IV, looking distressed while applying an ice pack to her forehead.

Among the images, Bella also wore a fuzzy Pikachu onesie, played cards, and enjoyed late-night pizza from her hospital bed. She included a note to her followers, stating, “I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys.”

Sister Gigi Hadid, 30, was among the first to express her support in the comments section, writing, “I love you! I hope you feel as strong and good as you deserve, soon!!!!!!” Even their mother, Yolanda Hadid, chimed in with a message, calling Bella a “Lyme warrior.”

Friends and fans flooded the comments with words of encouragement as well. Tallulah Willis remarked, “You are so loved sweet bean,” while others wished for Bella’s healing during this difficult time.

Although Bella has not disclosed the specifics of her hospital stay, she previously opened up about her battle with Lyme disease, which she has faced for over a decade. In a previous post, she shared the toll it has taken on her mental and physical health, stating, “Living in this state, worsening with time and work… had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain.”

Her family has been open about their struggles with the disease. Yolanda Hadid revealed in an emotional speech in 2015 how her children, Bella and Anwar, have dealt with Lyme disease, promising to fight for their health.

Celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Shania Twain have also discussed their battles with Lyme disease, shedding light on the often invisible struggles associated with this chronic illness.

The ongoing support from family, friends, and fans appears to be a crucial source of strength for Bella as she navigates her health challenges.