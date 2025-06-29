Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins

LAS VEGAS – Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, has set her sights on an ambitious goal: becoming the first active UFC fighter to compete in the Olympics. Following a first-round submission victory over Carol Joia at the inaugural UFC BJJ 1 event on June 25, 2025, Mir expressed her determination to juggle both her MMA career and Olympic aspirations.

Mir, 22, showcased her grappling skills in Las Vegas, winning the match with a D’Arce choke in the second round. Despite a three-year hiatus from MMA, she maintained her focus on wrestling at North Central University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while cultivating her talents in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling.

“Honestly, if it was up to me, I probably would be doing all of it at the same time,” Mir said during the post-match press conference. She is considering a strategic approach to her career, stating that post-2028 Olympic aspirations might influence her fight schedule. “I could see it just wrestling, doing jiu-jitsu, and just fighting on UFC Fight Pass, and signing with the UFC right after 2028,” she added.

Despite the uncertainty of her future timeline, UFC CEO Dana White has been supportive of her Olympic ambitions. Mir noted, “He pushes college wrestling a lot. He also pushes 2028; he wants me to go down that route, too.”

Mir has an undefeated 3-0 record in professional MMA, with her last fight prior to UFC BJJ 1 occurring in June 2022. She is scheduled to face Alivia Bierley (2-1) in a bantamweight bout on July 27 at Imagen Venues in Houston.

Reflecting on her recent victory, Mir shared, “I feel great, just love to start off strong on the first ever UFC BJJ. It was actually like the weirdest feeling I’ve had before any match, fight, or any tournament.” As she prepares for her next challenges, her eyes remain locked on her dual aspirations of competing in both the UFC and the Olympics.