Bella Ramsey Eyes Spider-Man Role, Discusses Future Projects

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Bella Ramsey, the star of HBO‘s hit series “The Last of Us,” is considering her future roles and has expressed interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically wanting to play Spider-Man. Ramsey made her comments during the HBO Emmys nominees event on Sunday.

“I think maybe like a heist movie where we’re robbing a bank together,” Ramsey joked about the potential of teaming up with co-star Pedro Pascal again after his character Joel met a tragic end in the series. Fans often ask Ramsey about Pascal, inquiring if he is as nice as he appears. “The answer is, ‘Yes,’” she replied with a smile.

Ramsey revealed that their conversations mostly revolve around missed meetings, saying, “Most of our texts consist of, ‘Where in the world are you? I’m here, are you there? Oh, we just missed each other.’” This close friendship seems to resonate well with their fans.

On the topic of superhero films, Ramsey shared that she is new to the genre, having only seen her first Marvel movie a few months ago. She watched Andrew Garfield’s “Spider-Man” and described it as “incredible” and something she loved.

When asked if she had requested to join the MCU, Ramsey reflected, “I don’t know about that. I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job, though. So maybe they do need to make a new superhero for me.” Currently, Ramsey is nominated for an Emmy for her role as Ellie in “The Last of Us,” which has received a total of 17 nominations ahead of the awards on September 14.