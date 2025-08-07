Bella Ramsey Reflects on Challenges in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CA — Bella Ramsey, the star of “The Last of Us,” opened up about the intense pressures she faced in Season 2 of the hit series. Ramsey, who plays Ellie, described the experience of stepping into the leading role without co-star Pedro Pascal as challenging.

“I did feel the sense of, ‘Well, I’m just here every day all day for the next seven months and that’s so exhausting,'” she said. “But I love hard things. Doing hard things is how I feel satisfied and fulfilled.” This season saw Ramsey portray Ellie, a headstrong young woman navigating a post-apocalyptic world, in a more mature way.

While Ramsey tackled new skills such as stunt training and guitar lessons, she also relied on her instincts to convey Ellie’s emotional journey. “The way that she thinks and moves and speaks and acts is almost second nature because of how long I’ve lived in her,” Ramsey explained.

Ellie’s relationship with Dina, played by Isabela Merced, is central to her character’s growth. As the couple travels from Jackson, Wyoming, to Seattle to seek revenge after Joel’s murder, Ellie’s protective instincts become stronger—especially after learning Dina is pregnant. “She is quite selfish,” Ramsey admitted. “But she has these moments of growth driven by love, which forces her to consider others.”

Production involved brief appearances from Pascal and Dever, who both shot in Canada last year. Ramsey reflected, “We were less in denial about Pascal’s exit because I felt the effects of him not being there. Shooting the scene where Ellie witnesses Joel’s death was particularly poignant for me.”

In Episode 6, a flashback highlights Ellie and Joel’s relationship. Ramsey described working with director Neil Druckmann as a joyful experience, creating a scene that mirrored the video game’s iconic moments. However, she noted, “I never try to mimic the game version of Ellie. I only know Ellie as me.”

The physical demands of the shoot were high; Ramsey performed all her own stunts, including strenuous scenes filmed at the ocean. “I had just recovered from bronchitis, and the water was freezing,” she recounted. “I had to summon everything I had to be able to do it.”

This year marks Ramsey’s second nomination for lead actress in a drama at the Emmys, making her the first out nonbinary actor nominated multiple times. “It’s nice to be seen,” she remarked, emphasizing the importance of representation for gender-nonconforming individuals.

“I feel grateful to have this accidental impact on people,” she added.