Entertainment
Bella Ramsey to Star in Channel 4 Thriller Series ‘Maya’
LONDON, England — Bella Ramsey will star as the lead in the upcoming Channel 4 thriller series ‘Maya,’ set to begin filming on location in Scotland later this year.
Ramsey, known for her roles in ‘Game of Thrones‘ and ‘The Last of Us,’ will portray Maya, a teenage girl forced into a witness protection program alongside her mother, Anna, played by Daisy Haggard. The two characters are escaping a dangerous past that includes two hitmen trying to track them down.
‘This story and these characters Daisy has created are so alive, nuanced, wickedly funny and scarily dark,’ Ramsey said in a statement. ‘Every character jumps off the page, the dialogue is incredibly witty and I’m so excited to get to play Maya opposite Daisy’s Anna.’
The series is a six-part drama written and created by Haggard, who will also make her directorial debut on the project, co-directing with Jamie Donoughue. The producers describe ‘Maya’ as darkly comedic, exploring themes of predatory male behavior while celebrating the unbreakable bond between mother and daughter.
‘Ever since I first dreamt up this show, there has only ever been one Maya,’ Haggard said. ‘I wrote the part with Bella so clearly in my head and I honestly still can’t believe they want to be part of it.’
‘Maya’ is being produced by Two Brothers Pictures in association with All3Media International. Executive producers include Haggard, Harry and Jack Williams, and Daisy Mount. The show is part of a larger drama slate at Channel 4.
Casting for additional roles will be announced soon, as the show’s production gears up to begin.
