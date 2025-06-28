Bella Thorne Lists Topanga Canyon Home for $3.9 Million

LOS ANGELES, CA – Bella Thorne, the former Disney Channel star, has placed her Topanga Canyon home on the market for $3.9 million.

The 6,679-square-foot property features a main house with five bedrooms and a three-car garage. There is also a smaller 945-square-foot guest house that includes a bedroom, kitchen, and a one-car garage.

Located at the end of a private road, the two-story home boasts 360-degree views of the mountains and the Pacific Ocean in the distance. The long driveway leads to both the main and guest house and features a large motor court for additional parking.

Entering the home, guests are welcomed by a grand entryway decorated with flowers covering the railings of the staircases leading to the upper levels. The entry opens into a great room noted for its high ceilings, arched windows, and light blue-painted walls, complete with a wood-burning fireplace. Double doors in this room lead to the backyard.

The media room features an accent wall decorated with iconic movie characters and actors, and also includes a wood-burning fireplace along with cloud-like designs hanging from the ceiling.

The kitchen is spacious, featuring a large eat-in center island with ample storage and counter space. Adjacent to the kitchen is a dining room with light purple walls, arched windows, and a decorative sliding door leading to the backyard.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom includes a private outdoor terrace and a ceiling painted to resemble the sky, complete with angels flying around it. The backyard provides a swimming pool with a Jacuzzi, along with an outdoor kitchen and dining area beneath a vine-covered wooden trellis gazebo.

Bella Thorne gained fame for her role as CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel show “Shake It Up,” alongside Zendaya, where she played a teenager cast as a professional dancer on a TV show. Since then, she has appeared in films such as “The Duff,” “The Babysitter,” and “Blended,” the latter featuring Adam Sandler.