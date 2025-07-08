Bellevue Baptist Church Selects Ben Mandrell as Next Senior Pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor search committee at Bellevue Baptist Church has unanimously recommended Ben Mandrell to be the church’s next senior pastor. The decision comes after an eight-month search and will be formally announced on July 13, when Mandrell will preach in view of a call at a 10 a.m. service.

Pastor Search Committee Chairman Chad Hall expressed that their goal was to find the leader God had chosen for their church. “Through much prayer and unity, we unanimously believe God clearly revealed Ben Mandrell as that man,” Hall said.

If the congregation affirms their choice, Mandrell will replace Steve Gaines, who will transition to an itinerant preaching ministry in 2024. Gaines has served Bellevue since 2005.

Mandrell, 48, has been at the helm of Lifeway Christian Resources since August 2019. Amid significant challenges, he successfully guided the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, oversaw a move to a new building in Brentwood, and achieved financial growth for four consecutive years, according to church officials.

In response to his new role, Mandrell expressed gratitude for his time in Nashville. “This ministry is filled with salt-of-the-earth people, and it’s truly heartbreaking to think we won’t see their faces as often in the years to come,” he said. “Even so, the Lord has made it crystal clear that it’s time for us to return to the pastorate and to join the Bellevue family.”

James Carroll, chair of Lifeway’s Board of Trustees, praised Mandrell’s leadership. “Ben has been a blessing to all Southern Baptists,” Carroll said. “We should all be thankful for Ben and his leadership. While he leaves an obvious void in Nashville, I’m excited for him to return to the pastorate.”

Mandrell, who holds a Master of Divinity from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry from Union University, previously served as lead pastor of Storyline Fellowship in Arvada, Colorado. His family, including his wife Lynley and their four children, look forward to engaging with the Memphis community.

Bellevue’s search committee highlighted Mandrell’s love for God’s Word and his commitment to the church as key reasons for their recommendation. “Lynley and I have a deep desire to reach the non-religious and anyone who is far from God with the Gospel,” he said.