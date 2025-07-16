Sports
Bellingham Bells to Host All-Star Game and Community Events
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Bellingham Bells are set to host the West Coast League (WCL) All-Star game for the second consecutive year. This exciting event will take place on July 15 at Joe Martin Stadium, and it will feature a fan fest and a pro-style skills showcase before the game, followed by a fireworks display.
As part of the festivities, the Bells will also host the Community Champions game in partnership with the Max Higbee Center. This collaboration aims to bring together community members and local youth.
In addition to the All-Star game, the waterfront at the Port of Bellingham will buzz with activities as the event also includes bike racing competitions, live music, and various local vendors. The bike racing will include trick events intended to draw both participants and spectators.
The WCL All-Star game is part of an exciting sports calendar in Bellingham. On the same day, the Bells will play against the Victoria HarbourCats at 6:35 p.m., while other games, including the Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Storm playing host to the Connecticut Sun, are scheduled at various times throughout the day.
The event has quickly become a highlight of the summer sports season, exemplifying community spirit and athletic talent.
Fans are encouraged to attend and support their local teams while enjoying a day filled with sports and festivities.
