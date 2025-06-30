Bellucci Triumphs as Fognini Faces Alcaraz at Wimbledon

MILANO, Italy — The first day of Wimbledon 2025 saw Italian tennis player Mattia Bellucci making a strong debut by overcoming Britain’s Oliver Crawford in a comeback victory. After losing the first set, Bellucci rallied to win the match with a final score of 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

In contrast, another Italian, Fabio Fognini, faced a daunting challenge against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. Competing on center court, Fognini entered the match as a significant underdog but showcased commendable skill, especially after losing the first set 5-7.

Amid intense rallies, Fognini demonstrated tenacity, responding with powerful serves and strategic plays against the world number two. At 38 years old, Fognini’s experience shone through as he fought to regain momentum throughout the match.

While Bellucci celebrated his stunning victory, it was a disappointing day for 2023 champion Daniil Medvedev, who was eliminated in the first round by Benjamin Bonzi, who won in four sets. Medvedev’s exit marked one of the tournament’s major upsets.

Meanwhile, fellow Italian talent Luciano Darderi also advanced, defeating Marat Safiullin in a five-set marathon. Darderi emerged victorious after nearly four hours on the court, winning 7-6, 1-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-1.

The atmosphere on the first day was electric, with thousands of fans in attendance, and numerous Italian players aiming for success at the prestigious grass-court tournament. The tournament continues to draw global attention as players vie for the coveted Wimbledon title.