2025 Belmont Oaks: Expert Insights on Top Fillies and Betting Odds

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. – Seven fillies are set to compete for their first Grade 1 victory at the 2025 Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes on Saturday, July 4. The event will take place at Saratoga Race Course, which is hosting the July 4th Racing Festival for the first time due to ongoing construction at Belmont Park. The race is scheduled to begin at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Nitrogen leads the betting odds as the morning line favorite at 4-5. The three-year-old filly has an impressive record of five wins from five starts this year, having recently triumphed in the Wonder Again Stakes (Gr. 3) on June 7. However, expert Menez is cautious, noting that Nitrogen has never won a Grade 1 race and finished second in the Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes last September and third at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf in November.

Menez, a former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated with a successful track record in horse racing predictions, emphasizes Nitrogen’s tight schedule, with only four weeks of rest since her last race. “If she repeats her last effort, she wins on Saturday, but if she has any regression, others might take advantage,” he told SportsLine.

Next in line for the odds is Fionn at 5-1, followed by Totally Justified at 6-1. Menez considers another filly, who recently won at Saratoga, as his top pick and a potential upsetter.

In addition to the Belmont Oaks, the Belmont Derby will also take place as part of Saratoga’s racing festival, featuring an exciting field of eight horses, among them multiple stakes winners. Scheduled for 5:45 p.m. EDT, the Derby will include contenders like Test Score and Lookin At Lucky, both of whom are in form following impressive performances in their previous races.

The Belmont Stakes promises to be a competitive event as both fillies and colts seek their slice of racing glory.