Beloved Auburn Professor Dr. Schnuelle Tragically Killed in Park Attack

Auburn, Alabama — Dr. Julie Gard Schnuelle, a beloved retired professor in Auburn University‘s veterinary program, was killed in a tragic attack at Kiesel Park on Monday. The incident has shocked the local community and raised serious concerns about safety in the area.

Dr. Schnuelle, 61, was walking her dog when she was fatally injured, with authorities stating that her wounds were consistent with a sharp-force instrument. Harold Rashad Dabney III, a 28-year-old Montgomery resident, has been charged with two counts of capital murder in connection to the attack.

“She was amazing,” said former student Destinee Bearden Patterson. “Not your typical large animal veterinarian, but a force in the world. She was a bright, bright light.” Dr. Schnuelle had recently taught a class for veterinarians in Birmingham, underscoring her dedication to the profession.

Auburn University released a statement expressing their condolences to Dr. Schnuelle’s family. “She was a beloved member of the Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and the Auburn Family,” the statement read. “Her retirement as a professor emerita in 2021 marked the end of a significant career that positively impacted many.”

The attack has left many questioning the safety of Kiesel Park, a popular location for students and residents alike. “It was always considered a safe space,” Patterson added. “Now, that sense of security is gone.”

Dr. Schnuelle, known for her passion for running, often jogged at the park with her dogs. Patterson reminisced about their time together as students, saying, “To find out that some random person has taken her from us for seemingly no reason is beyond devastating.”