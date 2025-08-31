News
Beloved Brookfield Zoo Bear Axhi Passes Away at Nearly 31 Years Old
BROOKFIELD, Ill. – The Brookfield Zoo Chicago announced the passing of Axhi, a nearly 31-year-old brown bear, who was humanely euthanized this week due to declining health. Zoo officials stated that Axhi had shown signs of worsening geriatric conditions, making it difficult to maintain his quality of life.
Axhi was orphaned as a cub in Alaska after a hunter killed his mother. He and his brother, Jim, were rescued by the zoo in 1995 when they were just six months old. This summer, the zoo celebrated the 30th anniversary of Axhi’s arrival.
Known for his cozy winter dens made of sticks and wood wool, Axhi was also remembered for his adventurous spirit. He was not afraid to dive underwater for treats and regularly reminded his care team when he wanted more food. Staff described him as resilient, curious, and deeply loved.
In a statement, the zoo shared, “Axhi’s legacy is one of resilience, care, and inspiration. He will be deeply missed by our staff, volunteers, and the countless guests whose lives he touched.”
Axhi’s passing has prompted many fans to share memories and photos on social media, highlighting the impact he had on visitors and staff alike.
