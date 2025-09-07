Beloved Coach George Raveling Remembered by Former Players

HAVERTOWN, Pa. — George Raveling, a Hall of Fame basketball coach and beloved figure at St. Denis, passed away on September 1 at the age of 88. Raveling first began coaching seventh and eighth graders in the fall of 1962, after he was approached by a group of boys who admired his talk at a Little League banquet.

Mike Cawley, one of the boys who approached Raveling, recalled how they asked him to coach their team. “We knew nothing of him until he spoke at that banquet. So just on a whim, we went up and asked him,” he said.

Raveling had never coached before, but agreed to take on the role under one condition: approval from their priest. His coaching style quickly turned the St. Denis team into a competitive force, as they practiced three nights a week and played games on weekends against other local Catholic schools.

“It was amazing,” said Cawley. “We were just dribbling the ball around in the gym, and here comes this mountain of a man.” Raveling instilled strategies such as full-court press and 3-2 defense, transforming the boys into skilled players.

Known for his friendly demeanor, Raveling wore a shirt and tie to practice while balancing day jobs at Sun Oil. He welcomed friends, including former Villanova teammates, to assist in coaching sessions. “He was very direct, but he was also very approachable,” Chris Turner, another player, said.

Raveling’s coaching journey with St. Denis lasted two seasons before he advanced to coaching positions at Villanova and then further in his career leading Olympic teams. During his time with St. Denis, his team reached a championship game, playing against the larger St. Matthias team. Despite losing, the boys learned valuable lessons and cherished each moment.

<p“He was a very charitable person,” Mike Druding said, adding that Raveling approached them with kindness and respect. “He never yelled at us during a scrimmage or made us run a lap for being late.”

Raveling left an indelible mark on his players, many of whom have gone on to lead successful lives, including becoming doctors and other professionals. “We had a guy who became a doctor, Bobby Schuster. He was in seventh grade, and I remember Mr. Raveling saying, ‘If I ever have a son, I’d like him to be like Bobby Schuster,’” Cawley said.

The St. Denis players attended Raveling’s Hall of Fame ceremony this past summer, reinforcing the bond they share. Gathering with legends such as Charles Barkley and Phil Knight, they felt a mix of admiration and nostalgia as they reminisced about their coach.

Raveling’s family reported that he died from cancer, news that hit hard for his former players. “He was a pivotal figure at a pivotal time of our lives,” Turner said.

Now in their 70s, Raveling’s former players are planning to reunite later this month. They will gather in Havertown, some traveling from as far as California. Although they may no longer play like they used to, the memories and camaraderie remain strong. “We’ll hoist one for Coach Rav,” Cawley said.