Beloved Detroit Educator Nancy Kearns Jewett Dies at 89

DETROIT, Mich. — Nancy Jean Kearns Jewett, a beloved educator and mentor in Detroit, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2025, at the age of 89.

Born in Farmer, North Carolina, Nancy discovered her lifelong passions early in life, engaging in sports, gardening, and 4-H activities. She earned a master’s degree in physical education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In 1967, Nancy began a 38-year career with Detroit Public Schools, where she became affectionately known as “Ms. Redford.” She was a dedicated teacher of modern dance and health, and coached the school’s golf and tennis teams. Nancy also choreographed numerous musicals and played a pivotal role in launching the Adolescent Health Clinic.

Her contributions to the school were recognized with a dedication of a Field House in her honor, and she received a Lifetime Achievement Award for her service to students.

Nancy and her husband, Roger Jewett, raised four children—Mark, Kim, Franklin, and J. Scott—in Southfield. She took great pride in being a grandmother to Dillon, Eric, Jett, and Exton.

Nancy’s legacy is characterized by her energy, compassion, and unwavering belief in the potential of others. Friends and family will remember her with love and a spirited touch of jitterbug rhythm.