Beloved Former Bruins Player Lyndon Byers Dies at Age 61

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Lyndon Byers, a former player for the Boston Bruins, has died at age 61. Byers, who played nine NHL seasons, passed away on July 4, 2025. The news was confirmed by the Bruins on July 5.

Originally from Nipawin, Saskatchewan, Canada, Byers was selected by the Bruins in the second round of the 1982 NHL Draft. Over his career, he played 279 NHL games, spending most of his time with Boston, where he scored 71 points, including 28 goals and 43 assists.

Byers became known for his physical play and ranks 11th on Boston’s all-time list with 959 penalty minutes, a testament to his rough-and-tumble style. He was pivotal in helping the Bruins reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1988 and 1990.

In a statement, the Bruins expressed their sorrow, saying, “Lyndon was a fan favorite across his nine seasons in the Black & Gold thanks to his rugged, rough-and-tumble style.”

After his NHL career concluded with the San Jose Sharks in 1993, Byers transitioned into media, spending 25 years as a radio personality on WAAF in Boston. He also made appearances in films and TV shows, showcasing his engaging personality.

Byers’ wife, Annie, shared her grief on social media, stating, “It is with deep regret that I have to announce that LB passed away yesterday morning.” She emphasized the love many had for him and announced that a memorial service would be held soon.

The Bruins’ statement concluded with thoughts for Byers’ family during this difficult time. “Lyndon became a true Bostonian and we will miss him dearly. He is forever a part of our Bruins family.”