Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Gary Burbank, a legendary radio personality known for his humor and creativity on 700 WLW, passed away Thursday at the age of 84 after a long illness. Bill Cunningham, a former colleague, announced Burbank’s death on social media.

Burbank’s radio career began in the 1960s under the name “Bill Williams” at various stations in Louisiana. He later adopted the name “Gary Burbank” and gained fame at Louisville’s WAKY in 1968. By 1981, he made his mark in Cincinnati, quickly becoming a household name thanks to his innovative style and WLW’s vast reach.

As the host of an afternoon drive show for over 25 years, Burbank entertained listeners with a mix of original comedy and engaging characters like Earl Pitts Uhmerikun and Gilbert Gnarley. He liked to call his show “Theater of the Mind,” creating an immersive experience for his audience.

Burbank’s creativity extended beyond radio; he was also a talented musician. He founded the non-profit Play It Forward in Cincinnati, where he collaborated with local artists to raise money for musicians in need.

Throughout his career, Burbank received numerous accolades, including two prestigious Marconi Awards for Large Market Personality of the Year and induction into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2012.

In a farewell interview before his retirement in 2007, Burbank expressed gratitude to his listeners, saying, “I especially want to thank you for getting it. I couldn’t ask for more.” He retired from his show on December 21, 2007.

Burbank is survived by his wife, Carol, their daughter, Tracy, son, Shawn, and several grandchildren.