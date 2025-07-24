Beloved Reggae Singer Fiji Passes Away at 55 in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (Island News) — George Veikoso, the cherished reggae singer known as Fiji, has died at the age of 55. His family confirmed his passing on July 23, 2025, though details about his death have not been disclosed.

Fiji, originally from Fiji, made significant contributions to the Polynesian reggae genre throughout his career. He was nominated for a Grammy for his collaboration album ‘Island Warriors‘ and won the prestigious Na Hoku Hanohano Award for Male Vocalist of the Year and Favorite Entertainer of the Year in 1998.

The singer’s vibrant music and captivating performances left a deep impact on Hawaii’s cultural landscape, earning him a devoted fan base. ‘His music always brought people together,’ said a fan who attended many of his concerts.

Fiji’s legacy will endure in the hearts of fans and the music community, marking his place as a significant figure in the local scene.