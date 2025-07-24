Entertainment
Beloved Reggae Singer Fiji Passes Away at 55 in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii (Island News) — George Veikoso, the cherished reggae singer known as Fiji, has died at the age of 55. His family confirmed his passing on July 23, 2025, though details about his death have not been disclosed.
Fiji, originally from Fiji, made significant contributions to the Polynesian reggae genre throughout his career. He was nominated for a Grammy for his collaboration album ‘Island Warriors‘ and won the prestigious Na Hoku Hanohano Award for Male Vocalist of the Year and Favorite Entertainer of the Year in 1998.
The singer’s vibrant music and captivating performances left a deep impact on Hawaii’s cultural landscape, earning him a devoted fan base. ‘His music always brought people together,’ said a fan who attended many of his concerts.
Fiji’s legacy will endure in the hearts of fans and the music community, marking his place as a significant figure in the local scene.
Recent Posts
- Trump Pressures Fed Chair Powell Ahead of Historic Visit
- Invincible Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Fourth’s Release
- Trump’s New AI Order Aims to Prevent ‘Woke’ Technology
- Byrna Technologies Sees 41% Revenue Surge Amid Demand for Non-Lethal Defense
- Incannex Healthcare Stock Surges Amid Positive Clinical Trial News
- Sofia Kenin Faces Taylor Townsend in Citi DC Open Showdown
- Tiafoe Survives Upset, Advances at ATP 500 in Washington
- Yellowstone Park Reassures Public: Wildlife Not Fleeing
- Early Spoilers Surface Ahead of Fantastic Four: First Steps Release
- Cleveland Guardians Recover with Dramatic Winning Streak
- Dangerous Heat Wave Hits Chicago; Storms Expected Soon
- Starlink Faces Widespread Outage, Thousands Lose Connectivity
- Seth Green Reflects on Iconic Role in ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’
- Frances Tiafoe Advances at ATP 500 with Strong Performance
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Chicago This Weekend
- Consumers Energy Offers Cash Incentives for Recycling Appliances
- Nickelodeon Reveals First Look at ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ at Comic-Con
- Cleveland Guardians Eye Trade Market Ahead of Deadline
- Beşiktaş Aims for Victory Against Shakhtar Donetsk in UEFA Match
- Rickie Fowler Aims for Victory at 2025 3M Open