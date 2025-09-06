Beloved Rock Hill attorney Jack Leader dies at 79

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Jack Leader, a dedicated attorney who spent decades serving clients and the community, died of cancer on August 27 at the age of 79.

Leader worked for more than 50 years in law. He began as a prosecutor, handling criminal cases for the first ten years of his career before shifting to personal injury law. He joined Elrod Pope Accident & Injury Attorneys in 1989 and devoted the last 36 years of his life to assisting injury victims.

“Anything from a car accident to a wrongful death, that was really his specialty,” said Ben Leader, his son and managing partner at the firm. “He had a deep-rooted desire to help everyday people.”

Tommy Pope, a former partner at the firm, remembered Leader for his calm demeanor and wisdom. He worked alongside Leader for 17 years and noted their bond as they both had experience in the Solicitor’s office.

“At some point, we started calling him ‘The Godfather’ because he would sit in his back office almost like he was holding court,” Pope said. “He wasn’t requesting any audiences. Those audiences were just coming to him.”

Leader was known for his strong work ethic and a commitment to doing things the right way, even when it was difficult. If he believed a client didn’t have a case, he would tell them so without hesitation.

His son, Ben, eventually followed in his father’s footsteps, choosing to attend law school after initially considering a medical career. “He never tried to force that or push it, but I could tell how much pride he had as I was going through law school,” Ben recalled.

Leader was deeply connected to his family, which included his wife of 42 years, Laurie, his daughter, Sara Haynie, and two grandsons. He was born in 1946 to Ben and Miriam Leader, who came to the United States after escaping the Holocaust.

Despite facing challenges as part of one of the few Jewish families in Rock Hill, Leader successfully built a respected reputation for himself and the firm. “He carried himself well, treated people kindly, and served the community,” Ben said.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of South Carolina, Leader returned to Rock Hill in 1971 to start his legal career. He was also active in numerous community organizations, including Kiwanis International and the American Cancer Society.

The South Carolina Association for Justice awarded him the Matthew J. Perry Public Service Award in 2023, which his son described as a career highlight.

Leader played a significant role in founding a hospice facility in Rock Hill after experiencing the need firsthand when his mother passed away. The nonprofit, which he helped establish, continues to thrive 40 years later.

“He ultimately passed away at the hospice house,” Ben said. “It was a cause that he learned a need for the hard way.”