Beloved Theater Producer Karl Held Passes Away in Gettysburg

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania – Karl Held, a prominent theater producer and arts advocate, passed away earlier this week, leaving behind a lasting legacy in both New York City and Gettysburg.

Held, who left Gettysburg in 1984 to pursue a career in theater, worked with esteemed institutions like Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. He returned to his hometown in 1996 to aid in the revitalization of the Majestic Theater, which had fallen into disrepair.

His friend and colleague, Jeffrey Gabel, described Held as a “truly gifted theater visionary,” saying he had a knack for organizing complex events that captivated audiences. “Karl played a vital role in the Arts Council’s early efforts and forged the path with boundless enthusiasm,” said Chris Glatfelter, founding executive director emerita of the Adams County Arts Council.

Held was instrumental in the formation of the Arts Council in 1993, which sought to promote local artists and enrich the community’s cultural landscape. He served on its board and worked relentlessly to bridge professional connections and the local community.

One of his notable contributions was organizing the grand reopening gala for the Majestic Theater in 2005, pulling together Broadway stars for the event, which marked the theater’s 90th birthday. Gabel praised that night, saying it was a “starry night that Gettysburg will always remember.”

Under Held’s guidance, the theater flourished and hosted the annual Governor’s Arts Awards in 2007, celebrating notable Pennsylvania artists. Additionally, he launched The Gettysburg Festival in 2008, a 10-day celebration of music and art.

Throughout the years, Held’s passion for the arts remained evident; he became a Tony and Drama Desk-nominated producer for the Broadway revival of “Ragtime” and earned various accolades for his work. His warmth and generosity extended beyond the stage, as he hosted intimate dinner parties that brought together friends and community members.

“He was loved by all,” remembered friend Karen Land, who noted his warm hugs and engaging conversations. His impact on Gettysburg’s arts scene and his community will not be forgotten, even as he ventured back to New York for new projects, including the show “Kowalski,” which debuted off-Broadway earlier this year.

As the theater community mourns, Gabel emphasized that Held will be remembered most for his personal warmth and his ability to foster connections among friends. “We all loved Karl for being a loyal friend and a generous host,” Gabel said.