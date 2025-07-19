Entertainment
Ben Affleck’s Directing Journey Faces Setbacks with DC Universe Commitments
Los Angeles, California – Ben Affleck‘s directing career has mainly focused on crime and thriller genres. However, he has missed opportunities to explore different styles in filmmaking.
Affleck was once set to direct a film in the DC Extended Universe. He cast as Batman, decided to step away from directing duties to concentrate on his role as the superhero caped crusader. This commitment meant he could not take on other projects, including an adaptation of a popular novel.
The story, titled “(Novel Title),” presents a post-apocalyptic horror setting in the United States after a deadly pandemic. The chaos begins when a patient escapes from a military facility carrying a deadly virus, resulting in widespread devastation.
In recent interviews, Affleck discussed his desire to branch out as a director, but his responsibilities in the DC Universe have kept him from diversifying his portfolio. Film enthusiasts are eager to see if he will revisit the idea of directing more varied genres in the future.
Affleck’s choices left fans wondering about what could have been, as they anticipate his next steps in both acting and directing.
