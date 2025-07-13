Entertainment
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Night at Fenway Park
Boston, MA — Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner made a rare public appearance together on Friday, July 11, as they enjoyed a family night at Fenway Park. The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, were spotted watching the Boston Red Sox face off against the Tampa Bay Rays.
They were joined by two of their children, 16-year-old Seraphina and 13-year-old Samuel. Their eldest daughter, 19-year-old Violet, was not present for the game. Cameras from the New England Sports Network captured the family in the front row, showcasing their joy amidst the excitement of the game.
Affleck, 52, sported a green Red Sox cap while Garner, 53, wore a red striped t-shirt. The two actors shared moments of laughter, with Affleck nudging Garner at one point, prompting her to smile at the cameras. NESN commentator Dave O’Brien remarked, “Great Red Sox family right there,” highlighting the family’s connection to the team.
The family outing comes amid speculation about Affleck and Garner’s co-parenting relationship. They have been seen together multiple times in recent months, including a paintball party for Samuel, where they displayed a positive rapport. A source noted, “You can just tell they were mainly there for their kid.”
Garner has been in a relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018, while Affleck was married to Jennifer Lopez from 2022 until their divorce in January 2025. Despite their separate lives, both Affleck and Garner remain committed to their family.
The sighting at Fenway Park reinforces their ongoing friendship and dedication to co-parenting their children above all.
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender