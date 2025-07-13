Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Night at Fenway Park

Boston, MA — Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner made a rare public appearance together on Friday, July 11, as they enjoyed a family night at Fenway Park. The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, were spotted watching the Boston Red Sox face off against the Tampa Bay Rays.

They were joined by two of their children, 16-year-old Seraphina and 13-year-old Samuel. Their eldest daughter, 19-year-old Violet, was not present for the game. Cameras from the New England Sports Network captured the family in the front row, showcasing their joy amidst the excitement of the game.

Affleck, 52, sported a green Red Sox cap while Garner, 53, wore a red striped t-shirt. The two actors shared moments of laughter, with Affleck nudging Garner at one point, prompting her to smile at the cameras. NESN commentator Dave O’Brien remarked, “Great Red Sox family right there,” highlighting the family’s connection to the team.

The family outing comes amid speculation about Affleck and Garner’s co-parenting relationship. They have been seen together multiple times in recent months, including a paintball party for Samuel, where they displayed a positive rapport. A source noted, “You can just tell they were mainly there for their kid.”

Garner has been in a relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018, while Affleck was married to Jennifer Lopez from 2022 until their divorce in January 2025. Despite their separate lives, both Affleck and Garner remain committed to their family.

The sighting at Fenway Park reinforces their ongoing friendship and dedication to co-parenting their children above all.