Entertainment
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Time at Red Sox Game
BOSTON, Mass. — A-list ex-spouses Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted front row with their children at a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park. The game took place on Friday, July 11, where Affleck, a longtime Red Sox fan, shared the experience with their kids.
During a broadcast on Major League Baseball’s official X account, commentator Dave O’Brien highlighted the famous spectators as a “great Red Sox family.” In a video posted online, Affleck, wearing a green Red Sox cap, was seen chatting with Garner while sitting between their two youngest children, Samuel and Seraphina. The couple’s eldest daughter, Violet, was not present at the game.
The Red Sox provided plenty to cheer for that evening, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4, marking their eighth consecutive win. Affleck and Garner, who were married from 2005 to 2018 and have three children together, reunited for this rare family outing.
Affleck and Garner smiled and laughed throughout the game, showing a friendly dynamic since their split. Earlier this year, Affleck finalized his divorce from pop star Jennifer Lopez, after two years of marriage.
Garner shared a nostalgic photo of Affleck holding one of their children as a baby on her Instagram Stories last month, emphasizing their ongoing friendship. Affleck expressed his gratitude for their co-parenting relationship, stating, “I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner.”
The couple has consistently emphasized their commitment to ensuring their children are loved and supported. Garner previously told Vanity Fair, “The main thing is these kids, and we’re completely in line with what we hope for them.” Affleck added that, despite the end of their marriage, there remains mutual respect between them.
As they enjoy moments like this together, the duo continues to prioritize their children’s well-being above all else.
Recent Posts
- Christian Bale Makes Rare Family Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show
- Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
- League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
- 2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20
- Raiders Waive Quarterback Carter Bradley Ahead of Training Camp
- Diane Parry Triumphs in Thrilling Hamburg Opener at MSC Ladies Open
- Monsoon Moisture Promises Storms in Arizona’s Valley
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Set to Revamp Champions and Gameplay
- Hot Weather Takes Center Stage in Hazard, Kentucky
- Caitlyn Jenner Attends Brody’s Wedding After Friend’s Tragic Death
- Two Dead as Flash Flooding Hits New Jersey During Storm
- BTS’s Jungkook Returns to Instagram, Gains 2 Million Followers in Less Than 24 Hours
- Tensions Rise Among WWE Stars as The Rock Stirs Controversy
- PFL Champion Timur Khizriev Hospitalized After Being Shot in Dagestan
- Man of Steel Surges Back as New Superman Release Impresses
- Star-Studded Cast Announced for Hollywood Bowl’s Jesus Christ Superstar
- House of the Dragon Season 2 Struggles at 2025 Emmys
- Bengal Law Expands Car Accident Services in Deltona
- Candy Crush Maker King to Cut 200 Jobs in Major Layoff