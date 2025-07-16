Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Time at Red Sox Game

BOSTON, Mass. — A-list ex-spouses Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted front row with their children at a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park. The game took place on Friday, July 11, where Affleck, a longtime Red Sox fan, shared the experience with their kids.

During a broadcast on Major League Baseball’s official X account, commentator Dave O’Brien highlighted the famous spectators as a “great Red Sox family.” In a video posted online, Affleck, wearing a green Red Sox cap, was seen chatting with Garner while sitting between their two youngest children, Samuel and Seraphina. The couple’s eldest daughter, Violet, was not present at the game.

The Red Sox provided plenty to cheer for that evening, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4, marking their eighth consecutive win. Affleck and Garner, who were married from 2005 to 2018 and have three children together, reunited for this rare family outing.

Affleck and Garner smiled and laughed throughout the game, showing a friendly dynamic since their split. Earlier this year, Affleck finalized his divorce from pop star Jennifer Lopez, after two years of marriage.

Garner shared a nostalgic photo of Affleck holding one of their children as a baby on her Instagram Stories last month, emphasizing their ongoing friendship. Affleck expressed his gratitude for their co-parenting relationship, stating, “I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner.”

The couple has consistently emphasized their commitment to ensuring their children are loved and supported. Garner previously told Vanity Fair, “The main thing is these kids, and we’re completely in line with what we hope for them.” Affleck added that, despite the end of their marriage, there remains mutual respect between them.

As they enjoy moments like this together, the duo continues to prioritize their children’s well-being above all else.