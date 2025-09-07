Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner took their two youngest children to a movie on Friday evening. The family outing included Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, providing a glimpse into their amicable co-parenting routine.

Garner, 53, was spotted in a casual, makeup-free look with a button-down sweater and jeans, while Affleck, also 53, wore a navy blue hoodie, tan pants, and a white T-shirt. The kids were dressed casually too, with Seraphina in navy blue athletic gear and Samuel in a collared gray shirt with black pants.

As they made their way into the theater, the group appeared to be in good spirits while chatting happily. Affleck’s mother, Chris Bolt, was waiting for them at the entrance, and photos captured a joyful moment with Garner flashing a big smile at the cameras.

Notably absent was the couple’s oldest daughter, Violet, 19, who is away at college. This outing comes several months after the family was last seen together at a Red Sox game in July, where they enjoyed some quality time amidst the summer activities.

Affleck and Garner were married in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Since their split, they have shown commitment to co-parenting their children effectively, even amidst Affleck’s ongoing romance with Jennifer Lopez.

The relationship between Garner and Affleck remains cordial, and both have publicly expressed support for each other’s lives. Sources have indicated that Garner’s partner, John Miller, is generally supportive, though there have been reports of some discomfort regarding Affleck’s closeness with Garner during family activities.

“John knows there’s nothing going on between Jen and Ben, but he doesn’t think those photos are a good look,” a source mentioned earlier this year, referring to moments captured by photographers.

This weekend’s movie night showcases the continued bond the former couple maintains as they navigate their co-parenting journey, ensuring their children enjoy family time amidst their busy lives.