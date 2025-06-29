Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge

HARTLAND, Wis. — Ben Askren, a local hero known for his Olympic wrestling and UFC fighting career, will be honored as the grand marshal of the Hartland Hometown Celebration Parade this Sunday. Despite facing a serious health challenge, the Arrowhead High School graduate is celebrated for his contributions to the community.

Community members have rallied behind Askren as he currently awaits a double lung transplant. His journey from a local wrestling star to an international athlete has inspired many in Waukesha County. “Ben has just done so much coming from the community… he does so much to give back,” said Randy Ferrell, head wrestling coach at Arrowhead High School and a close friend of Askren.

The decision to name Askren as grand marshal was made prior to his health struggles. Weeks ago, his wife posted on social media about his condition, and recently she shared that he has been added to the transplant list and is showing improvement.

His impact goes beyond his athletic achievements; Askren’s wrestling academy has significantly shaped the local sports scene. “The Askren Wrestling Academy right here… has literally become one of the best areas in the country to be if you want to be a NCAA wrestler,” said Jeff Pfannerstill, president of the Village of Hartland.

Due to his health, family members will represent Askren in the parade alongside Coach Ferrell and local wrestlers, showcasing the tight-knit wrestling community he helped build. “It will be really nice to have that wrestling community around him,” Ferrell said, expressing faith in Askren’s resilience.

The Hartland Hometown Celebration Parade will commence at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in downtown Hartland.