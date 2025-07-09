Ben Askren Shares Emotional Health Update from Hospital Bed

Los Angeles, CA — Former UFC star Ben Askren shared a heartfelt video with fans from his hospital bed on Wednesday, recounting his struggle with severe pneumonia and a double lung transplant. His emotional update marked the first time he spoke about his health battle since being hospitalized earlier this year.

The 40-year-old fighter revealed he had no memory of his experiences between May 28 and July 2, stating that reading his wife Amy’s journal helped him understand the gravity of his situation. “It’s almost like watching your own funeral,” Askren said in the video.

He humorously noted, “I only died four times,” referring to a moment when his heart stopped for 20 seconds. Askren lost around 50 pounds in just 45 days during his illness and expressed amazement at weighing 147 pounds for the first time since he was 15 years old.

Askren also spoke about the overwhelming support he received from the wrestling community, emphasizing the love he felt during his tough journey. “The outpouring of love from the wrestling community is just amazing. It felt so good,” he said. “I’m more motivated than ever to give back.”

Amy Askren has kept fans informed with regular updates on her husband’s condition, revealing that he received a double lung transplant on June 30. The update received an avalanche of support from fans and fellow fighters, praising Askren’s strength and determination to recover.

Jake Paul, a longtime acquaintance, and other UFC fighters also shared messages of encouragement. In the past, Askren had a notable career in mixed martial arts, winning titles in ONE Championship and Bellator, along with being a decorated wrestler.

The Askren family has started fundraising efforts to cover the expensive medical costs associated with his treatment, which has been estimated between $300,000 to $400,000.