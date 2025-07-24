Ben O’Connor Leads as Storm Brews at Tour de France

Courchevel, France — Ben O'Connor of Team Jayco AlUla is in the lead during the 18th stage of the Tour de France, maintaining a 1 minute and 32 seconds lead over Einer Rubio as the race approaches its finale in the Col de la Loze.

The stage, which includes three hors catégorie climbs, saw O’Connor pulling ahead of the pack as conditions deteriorated with hail falling at the finish line. Early in the race, he was recognized as the most combative rider of the day, showcasing his determination on the challenging route.

As the riders tackled the ascent, O’Connor capitalized on the slowdown from the Yellow Jersey group, gaining significant ground. “I’m feeling strong and just focusing on getting to the finish,” he said after pushing past Rubio.

With approximately 5 kilometers to go, O’Connor had cut through several competitors, while the Yellow Jersey group, led by Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, trailed by over three minutes. The two favorites are closely watching each other as they strategize for the climb.

The weather continued to worsen, impacting the riders’ performance and endurance. Hail and cold temperatures were forecasted for the latter part of the race, making the ascent even more taxing.

O’Connor previously secured a stage victory in the 2021 Tour at Tignes and has his sights set on another win. The riders are now nearing the summit of the Col de la Loze, which peaks at 2,304 meters and is notorious for its difficult gradient.

The support from fans was evident throughout the leg as they cheered for their favorites around Courchevel, showcasing the unique atmosphere surrounding the iconic cycling event.

“This stage is a true test of strength and stamina. I’m proud to be competing at such a high level,” O’Connor noted as he prepared for the final kilometers.